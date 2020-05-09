PML-N terms NAB Multan notice to Shahbaz ridiculous

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed the allegations, levelled by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan, and the notice issued to Shahbaz Sharif regarding distribution of Laal Suhanra land in 1976, absolutely ridiculous. In a statement issued on Friday, she said that after facing one failure after the other to frame Shahbaz, the NAB-Niazi alliance had come down to such hilarious prepositions of which they should be ashamed of. While condemning the issuance of notice to former federal minister Balighur Rehman, she said he too is being punished for his loyalty with Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif. She said the NAB-Niazi alliance was obsessed with Nawaz and Shahbaz, which is why they are possessed witb the cases and faces of Nawaz and Shahbaz 24/7. This case, she said, is such an obtuse mockery that it does not deserve to be dignified with a response.

The former information minister said, "This 1976 case exposes how every case on Nawaz and Shahbaz before this was as fictitious and laughable as this one. From Saaf Paani, Ashiyana Scheme, Ganda Naala, 56 companies, Daily Mail, Multan Metro, assets beyond means, money laundering to this hilarious case dating back to 1976 are all chapters of the same playbook of political victimisation, persecution, abuse of power by the government and harassment.”

She said Laal Suhanra land was awarded to the deserving through due process and institutional framework.