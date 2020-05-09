Tiger Force made operational in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Tiger Force was made operational in the Nowshera district on Friday like other parts of the country.

A total of 6,670 members of the force have been registered in the district who would work under the administration and other government departments. A ceremony was arranged at the Khushal Khan Library Auditorium at Akora Khattak town to mark the occasion. Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan was the chief guest. Other government officials – assistant commissioners Talha Zubair, Beenash Iqbal, Saman Abbas, notables of the area and journalists were present as well. An official informed the members of the Tiger Force about their responsibilities and standard operating procedures they were required to follow.

The deputy commissioner said the members of the Tiger Force will monitor the Quarantine Centres, Ehsas Kafalat Centres, lockdown, besides ensuring social distancing at mosques and reporting to the administration price hike and hoardings in bazaars.

Shahid Ali Khan said the force members would be issued special cards by the administration. They would work under the administration, Health and other departments, he explained. The official said the registration of a Tiger Force member would be cancelled if he was found violating the code of conduct.

MURDER: A 12-year-old child was killed in a firing incident. A citizen, Noor Sher, son of Zar Muhammad, resident of Torlandi, reported to police that he was standing with his son, Kamran, when accused Omar and Amjad opened fire on them. He said the firing left his son dead on the spot while he escaped unhurt. The assailants fled the scene. He said he had an old enmity with the accused.