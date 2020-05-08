Unpaid metro bus workers stage demo in Multan

MULTAN: Dozens of workers of Multan Metro Bus Service Thursday staged a sit-in at Chowk Kutchery demanding three-month salaries.

They raised slogans urging the government to release their salaries. They said they already have been suffering salaries problems when they were hired by other two companies. They said officers have been given salaries and lower staff was deprived of salaries on the pretext of unavailability of financial resources.

The protesters said they and their family members are close to starvation but the district administration was ignoring their plight. They said more than 400 workers are not released salaries and the company has issued show cause notices to workers over organising protests and expelled them from the company.