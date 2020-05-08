Virus claims three more lives, taking death toll to 41 in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi: Another three elderly patients lost their lives due to COVID-19, the disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus here in the district in last 24 hours while as many as 95 new patients have been tested positive for the disease in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in a day.

All the three patients died of COVID-19 in last 24 hours in Rawalpindi were males having over 60 years of age. Two of the patients were residents of Rawal Town from where around 20 deaths due to the disease have already been reported while one of the three patients was resident of cantonment area.

After death of the three patients, the total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district has reached 41 while the illness has claimed four lives in federal capital so far.

Another 59 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the district in last 24 hours taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from Rawalpindi to 809 of which 195 have been discharged after treatment while 41 have lost their lives, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Thursday.

At present, as many as 361 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 212 confirmed patients have been in isolation at their homes, he said. He added that a total of 1,258 persons have been under quarantine at their homes in Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the number of active cases in Rawalpindi district reached 573 on Thursday. In last three days, as many as 192 patients have been tested positive from the district while only four have recovered from the disease.

It is worth mentioning here that in last three days, not a single confirmed patient of COVID-19 recovered in the federal capital while 106 new patients have been confirmed positive and added to the existing pool of active cases.

In last 24 hours, another 36 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 in Islamabad Capital Territory taking tally to 521 of which four have lost their lives and 56 have recovered so far. On Thursday, a total of 461 active cases of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the hospitals and in isolation at their homes in ICT.