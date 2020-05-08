Formiga, extends deal

PARIS: Veteran Brazilian international Formiga signed a one-year contract extension with Paris Saint-Germain’s women’s side on Thursday at the age of 42. The midfielder, who has made a record 198 appearances for Brazil, penned a new deal which will keep her in the French capital until 2021. Formiga is hoping to end her career at the Tokyo Olympics, which was postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has played in seven World Cups and six Olympics and joined PSG from Brazilian club Sao Jose in 2017.