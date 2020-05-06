Pervaiz Elahi for joint efforts against pandemic

LAHORE:Acting Advocate General Punjab Shaan Gul along with Assistant Advocate General Punjab Nadir Manzoor Duggal and Safdar Hayat Bosal called on Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Tuesday. On this occasion, views were exchanged about corona pandemic in the country. Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi said all of us together besides all institutions will have to play their respective role in fighting coronavirus and for pulling people out of the difficulties.