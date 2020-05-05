Brawl over love marriage outside LHC Multan Bench

MULTAN: A brawl took place over a love marriage issue outside the Lahore High Court Multan Bench here on Monday.

Reportedly, the family members of the girl allegedly attacked her husband’s vehicle and broke mirrors and windows. Three persons were injured during the brawl between both girl and boy families. Earlier, Ansar Abbas of Rajanpur had filed a petition in the court for the recovery of her daughter Ayesha who had contracted love marriage with Abdul Jabbar. The court ordered Rajanpur police to record the girl’s statement. In the meantime, both the families attacked each other when the police brought the girl outside the court.

The court ordered police to provide protection to Ayesha and her husband Abdul Jabbar after recording her statement. Later, the girl went with her husband amid tight police security.