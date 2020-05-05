LHC employee tests positive

Disinfection of courts and offices in the Lahore High Court has been increased as one of its two home-quarantined employees tested positive for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two were asked to stay at their homes in isolation since they developed symptoms of the novel virus, including flu and fever. They were also asked to get their tests conducted, said an official. The infected employee belongs to IT branch and had a probability of great mobility in the high court due to his job responsibilities. Therefore, the official said, all the courts and offices were being disinfected almost on daily basis. He said all departments in the LHC had already been working with limited staff attendance as a measure to control the virus spread. The LHC urgent cell had also been evacuated and its staff had been stationed at an alternate place to entertain institution of new cases. The LHC had already approved e-filing of petitions under measures taken after the pandemic related lockdown. Disinfection tunnels had also been installed at entrance points of the high court while hand sanitizer had also been made available on different points on the premises. The official said Covid-19 tests had been conducted of whole staff of Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan and senior puisne judge Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti. The results of all tests were negative, he maintained.