AKF helps build widow’s house in Chitral

CHITRAL: Reconstruction work has been started on a small house for an underprivileged family of a widow whose house in Darosh area had god damaged in the 2016 earthquake.

The house is being constructed by Al-Khidmat Foundation and Awami National Party leader Khadija Bibi. Talking to this scribe, Khadija Bibi said that the there is no mala member in the family, which comprises a widow, her daughter, who is also a widow with two children. “This house was very weak and it could fall anytime. Now hopefully its construction would be completed before Eidul Fitr,” she said.