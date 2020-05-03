Five killed in Kasur incidents

KASUR: Five people were killed in different incidents in different areas of Kasur on Saturday.

Arshad shot dead his rival Liaquat Ali at village Mastowal bazaar in the limits of Allahabad police.

In another case, unidentified killers shot dead farmer Muhammad Ramzan when he was sleeping at his outhouse at village Hanjrai Kalan in the limits of Sarai Mughal police.

Separately, Sarfraz shot at and injured Muhammad Asif over a petty issue at village Hinjrai Kalan in the limits of Sarai Mughal police.

Meanwhile, a man shot dead his brother over a property dispute at village Naroki Chhata in the limits of City Pattoki police.

Muhammad Kaleem, an employ of local municipal committee, shot dead his brother Muhammad Saleem.

M Wakeel and his son Muhammad Ashraf tortured their neighbor Surayia Bibi at village Bahdhoki in the limits of Changa Manga police. The victim later died at hospital.

M Naeem shot at and injured Mahmood and Farooq at village Habibabad in the limits of Pattoki police over an old enmity.

Meanwhile, unidentified accused tortured to death youth Muhammad Asif at old Naz cinema locality in the limits of B-division police.