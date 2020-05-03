Arrested in Hangu

HANGU: The police arrested five accused, including two POs, in Shahokhel area in Hangu district. Taking action on an intelligence-based information, a police party led by SHO Shah Dauran along with a heavy contingent of police lunched operation in the far-off Shahokhel village located in the boundary area of Orakzai and Hangu districts. The police said that five accused, including two POs wanted to police in heinous crimes, were arrested during the action. The arrested POs were identified as Rahman Khan and Latif Khan, who were stated to be brothers. The police also seized three Kalashnikovs, two pistols and a repeater from the arrestees.