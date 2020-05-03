close
Sun May 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2020

Arrested in Hangu

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 3, 2020

HANGU: The police arrested five accused, including two POs, in Shahokhel area in Hangu district. Taking action on an intelligence-based information, a police party led by SHO Shah Dauran along with a heavy contingent of police lunched operation in the far-off Shahokhel village located in the boundary area of Orakzai and Hangu districts. The police said that five accused, including two POs wanted to police in heinous crimes, were arrested during the action. The arrested POs were identified as Rahman Khan and Latif Khan, who were stated to be brothers. The police also seized three Kalashnikovs, two pistols and a repeater from the arrestees.

Latest News

More From Peshawar