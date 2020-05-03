Two arrested in doctor’s murder case in Mardan

MARDAN: The police arrested the two main accused in the murder case of a young doctor in Katlang tehsil in Mardan district, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Speaking at a news conference, District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Sajjad Khan said that on April 28 the accused Musharraf Khan and Ali Zar Khan alias Zaray, sons of Muhammad Sher, and Hazrat Ali, son of Musharraf Khan, opened fire during a scuffle at Inzargay village in Katlang. He added that Dr Asfandyar Khattak was killed while his father Taj Nabi Khattak, principal of Government Higher Secondary School in Hayasiri in Lower Dir district, was critically injured in the firing.

He explained that the flowing of water from a mosque built by the slain doctor’s family to the fields of the accused led to the dispute. The young doctor, who was posted in Mansehra, was married to a lady doctor belonging to Lasbela in Balochistan. The couple has a one-year-old son.

The DPO said that the injured Taj Nabi Khattak was shifted to the Mardan Medical Complex where he was operated upon and was stated to be in a critical condition. He is still under treatment at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

He said Taj Nabi Khattak in his statement in injured condition charged the three men including Musharraf Khan, Ali Zar Khan, and Hazrat Ali of firing at him and his son.

DPO Sajjad Khan said that soon after the incident, the police launched an investigation. He added that the police arrested the two main accused Musharraf Khan and his brother Ali Zar alias Zaray. The official said the third accused Hazrat Ali was on the run and would be arrested soon. He said the aggrieved party and the accused were relatives.

He said that the deceased doctor and his father had purchased land from the accused to build their house, hujra and mosque on it. After the incident, the relatives and well-wishers of Dr Asfandyar Khattak had protested and refused to buy him until the arrest of the killers. They had deposited the body in the cold storage at the Mardan Medical Complex. However, the family agreed to arrange the funeral of the slain doctor on the second day of his murder on an assurance by the police officers that the accused would be apprehended as soon as possible.

|

27 coronavirus patients recover in Landikotal

By Our correspondent

LANDIKOTAL: About 27 people have recovered from coronavirus in Landikotal, officials said on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran Yusufzai told this scribe that the coronavirus patients had been admitted for 14 days. He said the patients, who had recovered, belonged to different parts of the country. Muhammad Imran said about 59 patients were in the isolation ward in stable condition. He said around 10 persons were quarantined at their homes in Landikotal.

Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Dr Nekdad Afridi said that all facilities were being provided to the coronavirus patients at the isolation wards at the DHQ in Landikotal. “I am hopeful that in the coming days more patients would recover and would be discharged from the isolation ward,” Dr Nekdad said.

Talking to The News, a patient, who recovered from Covid-19, said the health staff was taking care of the patients and provided them food and medicines. Meanwhile, the body of a man was found in Landikotal hills, police said on Saturday A police official said that on the information of locals, a police party went to Kharghali hills near the Pak-Afghan border where the decomposed body was found.