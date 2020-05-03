Queues build up as some tips reopen in Manchester

MANCHESTER: Queues have built up outside tips in Manchester as they reopened for the first time since lockdown.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority reopened some of its household waste recycling centres on Saturday, with restrictions and social distancing measures in place.

Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has said councils should be confident to reopen tips “as soon as possible”, although there have been warnings that protective equipment for waste workers and proper social distancing should be in place.

At the waste centre on Reliance Street in Manchester a queue of cars was already waiting by 7.30am, half an hour before it was scheduled to open. On Saturday only vehicles with number plates ending in even numbers were allowed in, as part of a system to control the number of visitors, meaning some people were turned away.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “While we are reopening centres, this is not a return to normal. We would ask the public to limit their journeys and only travel to a household waste and recycling centre if it is absolutely essential to do so.”

Centres are only accepting bagged general waste and Greater Manchester residents need to show proof of address to use the sites, which are limiting the number of cars allowed in.

Jenrick said reopening tips in a staged manner was “sensible” and the “right thing to do”. He said: “The longer we delay it, the longer those queues are going to be when the waste sites reopen.” He said visiting a tip is a “perfectly legal” thing for people to do, but warned people “obviously don’t abuse it”.

He added: “There is no reason why you cannot travel to a tip to put household waste there or do recycling. Councils should have the confidence to reopen them as soon as possible.” Councillor David Renard, environment spokesman for the Local Government Association (LGA) said police would be needed to manage “inevitable” traffic queues at tips.