Police flag march in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi : Law enforcement agencies and Rawalpindi police jointly staged flag march in different areas of the city to make awareness and responsibility among citizens in the wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

SSP Operations Rawalpindi Tariq Wilayat headed the police flag march, while contingents of Elite Force, Traffic Police, District Police and other law enforcement agencies participated in the march which passed from different roads.

Police flag march started from District Police lines passed through Ammar Chowk, Scheme III, Chowhan Chowk, Fauji Tower, Chandni Chowk, Commercial market, Saidpur Road, Asghar Mall, Banni Chowk, Jamia Masjid, Fawara Chowk, Committee Chowk, Mareer Chowk, GPO Chowk, Mall Road Chairing Cross, Zakriya Masjid, TNT Chowk, 22 No Chungi, Family Wing Chowk, Kutchery Chowk and ended at police lines.

The citizens were directed to say inside homes in wake of Coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the city. The public also advised restricting unnecessary movement.

SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat also stated that Rawalpindi Police has been playing frontline force role in wake of Coronavirus pandemic adding that police is committed and dedicated to ensuring implementation on directives of the government in observing preventive measures against Coronavirus spread.

He also added that strict action is being taken against elements for violating of section 144 and for violating preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic.