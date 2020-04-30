Watford snap up Pape Gueye on free transfer

LONDON: Watford announced the signing of French midfielder Pape Gueye from Le Havre on Wednesday despite the ongoing financial uncertainty surrounding Premier League clubs due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Hornets agreed a deal for players to defer wages last week in light of the economic harm caused by the pandemic.

“Watford FC is delighted to confirm the signing of French midfielder Pape Gueye,” Watford said in a statement.

“The 6ft 2ins 21-year-old—who has featured already for France at both Under-18 and Under-19 levels—signed a five-year deal with the Hornets, effective from July 1.

“With Gueye’s current deal at France Ligue 2 side Le Havre expiring this summer, an official pre-contract agreement has already been lodged with all relevant authorities.” Premier League clubs could lose an estimated Â£1 billion ($1.2 billion) in revenue if the season cannot be completed.