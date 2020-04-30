Indian atrocities on Kashmiris can’t be accepted: Bajwa

Ag APP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday, where he said the “blatant atrocities by Indian occupation forces on innocent Kashmiris and unethical targeting of civil population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir is unacceptable”.

“Indian provocations are a threat to regional peace and stability,” the Army chief emphasised while visiting forward troops along the LoC, where he was received by Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Gen Bajwa was briefed about the latest situation, Indian troops’ frequent ceasefire violations (CFV) deliberately targeting innocent civilians along the LoC and Pakistan Army’s response.

Appreciating operational preparedness and high morale of troops, Gen Bajwa lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism. He said: “Indian Army shall always get befitting response to ceasefire violations. Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LoC and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all costs.”

The Army chief also appreciated the formation for its strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and proactive assistance to the Azad Kashmir government in fighting the coronavirus. “Army will continue to support national effort against pandemic,” Gen Bajwa said.

Along those lines, an ISPR statement issued earlier on Wednesday said Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in containment of the coronavirus across the country by carrying out massive relief efforts and distributing the military’s assistance packages among needy.

“Troops are busy in relief efforts and distribution of more than 350,000 Army assistance packages, containing basic food items,” the ISPR said.

The assistance packages had been purchased from the salary-donation announced by the Army for Covid-19 affected people in various areas of the country and to help daily wagers, the handicapped, labourers, widows and needy people in far-flung areas.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the Army troops are providing food packages in Muzaffarabad, Kel, Leepa Valley, Neelum Valley, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Bhimber, Kotli and Mirpur.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, the relief packets are being distributed in different localities, including Gilgit, Skardu, Jaglot, Astore, Hunza, Nagar, Diamir, Gakhuch and Chilas.

In Balochistan, the Army is reaching out the needy in Quetta, Khuzdar, Zhob, Sibbi, Ormara, Awaraan, Taftan, Dalbandeen, Washuk, Panjgoor with food packages.

In Sindh, the assistance packages are being distributed in Karachi, Pannu Aqil, Hyderabad, Badin, Chhor and Noshehro Feroz. In Punjab, the Army troops are helping the Covid-19 affected people in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Murree, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Okara, Khanewal, Layyah, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Muzaffargarh, Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Melsi, Attock Bahawalnagar, Dera Nawab Sahib, Fort Manro, Faisalabad, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Mangla, Pakpatan, Khushab, Chichawatni, Mian Channo, Jhang, Mianwali, Chakwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Kharian, Bhakhar, Hafizabad, Narowal, Chaniot, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin and Gujrat.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the relief packets are being given to deserving people in Risalpur, Peshawar, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Tarbela, Nowshera, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Tank, Miranshah, Khyber, Chirat, Mardan, Warsak, Thal, Mirali and Razmak.