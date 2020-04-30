close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
LHC CJ summons meeting on Covid-19 today

Lahore

Lahore:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan has convened an emergency meeting of LHC judges on Thursday (today) to devise a plan to resume moral judicial work while confronting coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The meeting will discuss to chalk out a plan to adopt strict precautionary measures like less presence of lawyers and social distancing during hearing of cases. Hearing of cases through online at subordinate judiciary level will also be the part of meeting agenda.

Senior judges, including Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Shehzad Ahmed Khan, Justice Shujat Ali Khan and Justice Ali Baqar Najfai will also attend the meeting.

