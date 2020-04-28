PMA gives 100 PPE kits to DHO Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has handed over 100 personal protection equipment (PPE) kits to the PMA Sukkur.

Reports said kits were handed over to district health officer and PMA district, Sukkur, by former official of the association Dr Usman Makko. The kits would be distributed among the frontline workers who were working at different isolation wards for COVID-19 patients.

PMA representatives emphasised upon the government to enforce lockdown in Sindh strictly because number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were increasing day by day. They said doctors are frontline workers and at the verge of becoming COVID-19 victims, as they were doing their jobs without any protective kits.