7 shopkeepers held for violating lockdown

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The AC City on Friday conducted raids in different localities and arrested seven shopkeepers for running their business during the lockdown. They included a dyeing factory owner Naveed Ahmad of Chak 226/RB. The arrested included Anjum, Sheikh Hanif, Shahzad, Muhammad Islam and Suleman. The accused were running their business in different localities of the city.
FOUR ARRESTED: Police on Friday arrested four persons on the charge of sheltering proclaimed offenders. They are Sajid Ali of Chak 415/GB for sheltering proclaimed offender Nasreen Bibi, Adnan of Haji Camp for harboring Muhammad Riaz while Muhammad Amin of Chak 140 was arrested for providing shelter to a proclaimed offender Ghulam Mustafa. The Police also arrested Abdur Rahman of Chak 425 for providing shelter to proclaimed offender Abdur Rahim.