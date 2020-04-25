7 shopkeepers held for violating lockdown

FAISALABAD: The AC City on Friday conducted raids in different localities and arrested seven shopkeepers for running their business during the lockdown. They included a dyeing factory owner Naveed Ahmad of Chak 226/RB. The arrested included Anjum, Sheikh Hanif, Shahzad, Muhammad Islam and Suleman. The accused were running their business in different localities of the city.

FOUR ARRESTED: Police on Friday arrested four persons on the charge of sheltering proclaimed offenders. They are Sajid Ali of Chak 415/GB for sheltering proclaimed offender Nasreen Bibi, Adnan of Haji Camp for harboring Muhammad Riaz while Muhammad Amin of Chak 140 was arrested for providing shelter to a proclaimed offender Ghulam Mustafa. The Police also arrested Abdur Rahman of Chak 425 for providing shelter to proclaimed offender Abdur Rahim.