Khursheed Shah victimised by govt, says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

SUKKUR: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah is being victimised by the government through NAB that has failed to prove its charges against him. Praising his services, Bilawal said Khursheed has stood by with the PPP through thick and thin but the federal government even at this time of crisis is busy in victimising the opposition leadership. The PPP chairman was talking to Khursheed’s nephew, Sindh Transport Minister Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Thursday and discussed the rejection of the PPP leader’s bail by the SHC bench. The PPP chairman also asked the PPP minister about the sudden surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in Sukkur and advised him to ensure enforcement of lockdown during Friday prayers and Taraveeh so that the infection does not spread. He said he was in touch with the CM Murad Ali Shah over Covid-19. Bilawal criticised the PTI government saying that the party was unnecessarily politicising the management of the pandemic by Sindh which is not very helpful. He said the prime minister by campaigning against the lockdown is seriously undermining the efforts of the Sindh government and the advice of medical experts to bring the deadly virus under control.