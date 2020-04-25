‘Pak-China friendship stood test of times’

SUKKUR: Sindh University vice-chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat termed the Pak-China friendship deeper than the deepest oceans and sweeter than honey and it has withstood the test of times.

He was presiding over a meeting at the Area Study Centre Far East and South East Asia. Dr Zhang Xiaoping, Director Confucius Centre, said he was proud for working closely with the Sindh University, especially with the Area Study Centre Far East and South East Asia for promoting the learning of Chinese language.