Australian HC wishes Ramazan Mubarak to Pakistanis

Islamabad: Australian High Commissioner Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Friday conveyed his warmest wishes to the people of Pakistan on the advent of the holy month of Ramazan.

To the people of Pakistan, “I wish you peace and fulfilment during the holy month of Ramazan. Let us all take inspiration from the spirit of Ramazan to practice self-discipline and compassion in these challenging times," the Australian High Commissioner said in a message.

High Commissioner Shaw said, "As we rededicate ourselves to family and community, let us focus on keeping ourselves and those around us safe and healthy.” He mentioned that thousands of Muslims in Australia were also observing the sacred tradition of fasting in Ramazan.

Australia is home to more than 600,000 Muslims from all over the world including 60,000 Pakistanis, he added.

“Our people-to-people links continue to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Australia and Pakistan. To Pakistanis here, and back home in Australia, Ramazan Mubarak,”the High Commissioner said.