Punjab minister presents cheques to families of martyred pilot, engineer

LAHORE: The Punjab government salutes Shoaib Malik and Engineer Fawad Butt, the martyred pilot of plane that crashed due to technical malfunctioning during aerial spray in Cholistan conducted for the control of locust and stands by the families of these martyrs.

This was stated by Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial. Meanwhile, Punjab Agriculture Minister presented relief cheques for Rs1.5 million to the family of the martyred pilot and Rs1 million to the family of the martyred engineer.

The air operation was essential to save the country from the catastrophe of locust. That is why these two brave sons of ours carried out this aerial operation knowing their duty as a priority. During the same operation, both the workers were martyred due to technical faults. The everlasting services of a pilot and engineer will always be remembered.

Nauman Langrial said the process of monitoring and surveillance of locust was still going on in the province to save the farmers from this disaster and was being carried out through special teams. Surveillance of more than one lakh hectare area has been completed and 12,000 hectare affected area has been sprayed in Sahiwal, DG Khan, Sargodha and Faisalabad affected locust division.