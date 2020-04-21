Multan admin declares MMNSUA girls hostel corona field hospital

MULTAN: The administration on Monday declared the girls hostel of the Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture as corona field hospital, officials said.

The field hospital would consist of 100 beds and all rooms of the hostel were washed and cleanliness work had been completed. All the international standard medical facilities would be provided at corona field hospital, officials said, adding that free meal and medicine facilities would be provided to all patients.

The corona registration counters and screening counters were going to establish at corona field hospital, they added. A Try H room would be established at field hospital, they told. The red, green and blue OPD room would be established at the field hospital to shift corona suspects keeping in view of their condition, the official told. The red rooms were representing highly critical cases, casual corona suspects in green rooms and comparatively stable patients at green rooms, they informed.

The corona treatment would be provided at the field hospital, the officials said. Meanwhile, 31 members of Tableeghi Jamaat tested negative and they had completed 14 days quarantine period at Shujabad Jamia Farooqia. The administration allowed them to leave for their homes.

The members left quarantine were including seven from Lahore, two from Karachi, six from Bannu and 16 from Mardan. Meanwhile, the Nishtar Medical Health University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha confirmed that 26 corona suspicious doctors had been tested negative out of total 27. He said that corona outbreak situation had been under control and the citizens should follow corona SOPs to prevent from virus on permanent basis. He was talking to journalists at a ceremony organised to distribute Personal Protective Equipments among the doctors at the Nishtar Hospital. Punjab Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik donated PPEs personally, which included corona kits, N-95 masks, sanitisers and corona testing kits, it informed. Nishtar Medical College Principal Dr Iftikhar Hussain was also present.