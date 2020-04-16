Pindi Police deliver ration bags to transgenders

Rawalpindi: On special instructions from IG Punjab Police and CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis, police reached at doorstep of transgender community here in Rawalpindi with ration bags in wake of Coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

ASP Civil Lines Banish Fatima and police officials of Rawalpindi provided ration bags to transgender community in different areas of Rawalpindi on Tuesday and Wednesday night.

ASP Civil Lines Benish Fatima stated that provision of ration bags at doorstep of deserving families is proud moment.

Transgender community lauding efforts of police for providing edible food items stated that amidst lockdown scenario, there is ban on wedding ceremonies and they are out of work and facing acute shortage of food items locked in homes.

Amidst prevailing Coronavirus lockdown, police witnessed a positive image for providing ration bags to deserving families, said transgender. On receiving ration bags, transgender community raised slogans of Rawalpindi police long-lived.

CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younis said that amidst Coronavirus lockdown scenario, thousands of people have become jobless and in wake of Coronavirus pandemic, Police is committed to serve the public to their best.

On instructions of IG Punjab Police, Rawalpindi police has provided ration bags to 1700 deserving families at their doorstep. CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis also stated that in wake of Coronavirus, police not only fulfilling responsibilities of law and order but also taking initiative to provide assistance and ration bags at doorstep of deserving families.