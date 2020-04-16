Patrolling Police launch corona awareness campaign in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: The Mobile Education Unit of the Patrolling Police, Faisalabad region, Wednesday launched ‘coronavirus awareness campaign’ following the directives of the Regional SSP Farooq Ahmed Hundal. The Patrolling Police Mobile Unit visited several places in Faisalabad region where Officer-in-Charge of the unit SI Muhammad Rizwan imparted information to citizens about precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic. He advised people to exercise certain precautionary measures visiting banks and other places. He urged citizens to stay at homes for more two weeks.