Imran takes notice of social media campaign against CJP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday took “very strong notice” of the recent campaign on social media in which “uncalled, immoderate and intemperate language” had been used against the superior judiciary and Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed.

The Prime Minister has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general to look into the “malicious campaign” and depute a team of suitable officers to track down the culprits involved therein and take necessary legal action as per the laws, a Prime Minister Office press release said.