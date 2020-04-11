Coronavirus claims second life in Kohat

KOHAT: Coronavirus claimed a second life in Kohat on Friday while the numbers of corona patients in the district has reached 31. Additional Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim Khan identified the victim as 65-year-old Mastan Khan. Around 10 people participated in the funeral prayer and the deceased was laid to rest in Chambai area. The additional AC, a policeman, paramedical staff and three relatives of the deceased were allowed to get close to the body. During the burial, police and army had besieged the area. So far, three corona patients have recovered in Kohat.