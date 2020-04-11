Turkish envoy distributes ration among needy people

Rawalpindi : Keeping in view the problems of poor masses facing shortage of food amid lock down due to coronavirus outbreak Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) chalked out a plan for distributing ration bags among impoverished masses in Rawalpindi city.

In this connection a simple ceremony was arranged in RDA office. Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul was the chief guest. While Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (r) Anwarul Haq, and Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza, Director Admin and Finance RDA Khalid Javed Goraya, Secretary Turkish NGO IHH-NL Ikhlaqur Rahman and others attended the ceremony.

Turkish Ambassador while addressing on the occasion expressed that the coronavirus is a worldwide pandemic and there is a grave situation and difficult time. He said Pakistan and Turkey are two brotherly countries and their relationship is centuries old. “Turkish people have great love with the Pakistani brethren. We will not leave alone Pakistan in this critical period of time. We will extend our moral and financial support to the needy people in Pakistan,” he added. He added that Turkish NGO IHH-NL would continue to help and facilitate poor people in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi said that all out efforts are being made to control coronavirus. He said that there is nothing to be worried about and the situation will be better soon. He thanked Turkish Ambassador for extending his support to help the deserving people in this critical and alarming situation.

Earlier in his welcome address chairman RDA also thanked Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan. He said this is a good gesture and noble cause as Turkish Government is helping poor community of Pakistan. He said that Turkey and Pakistan working together for the welfare of the poor people in Pakistan.

He said that main agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is to improve the living standard of the people. Meeting concluded with a vote of thanks. At the end ration bags were distributed among poor people in RDA Office, Pirwadhai, Dhoke Hassu, Bhabra Bazaar, Chittian Hattian, Landa Bazar and Naya Mohalla Rawalpindi.