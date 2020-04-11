Mercury may rise to 38C today

A mild heatwave is likely to grip Karachi today and tomorrow when the temperature is expected to rise and remain between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius due to suspension of the sea breeze, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday.

“The temperature is expected to rise from Saturday till Sunday and it would remain in the range of 38-40 degrees Celsius. The sea breeze would remain suspended from the morning till afternoon, giving rise to the temperature, while in the evening, the sea breeze would resume bringing the evening and night time temperatures down,” said Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorological officer in Sindh. He said the temperature would get better from Monday in the city, and it would remain pleasant till the end of April.