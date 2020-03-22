Minister asks dist admin to store edible items

KHANEWAL: Provincial Minister for Management and Professional Development Syed Hussain Jahaian Gerdezi Saturday asked the district administration to make necessary arrangements to store sufficient edible items in case of lockdown of the district in the wake of the scare of the coronavirus.

Addressing a meeting, the minister ordered an effective campaign suggesting precautionary measures against the virus. He asked citizens to restrict their movement, cancel appointments and curtail duty hours. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi briefed the minister and said an isolation ward consisting 66 beds has been established and all-out arrangements have been made to facilitate pilgrims at seven coronation centres. Later, the minister visited the DHQ hospital and reviewed facilities being offered to patients there.

Youth kills sister: A youth allegedly shot dead his sister at Khooh Hirajwala, Kabirwala on Saturday. According to Rescue 1122, a youth killed his 24-year-old sister named Sumaira Bibi over unspecified reasons.

Body recovered from house: A body was recovered from a house at Rehmani Town,Mian Channu here. According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, the body of Waseem, 35, of Kamalia was recovered from a house at Rehmani Town.