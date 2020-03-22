Youth shot dead over minor issue in snooker club

FAISALABAD: A youth was shot dead at Chak 649/GB on Saturday.

Reportedly, Intizar Hussain was allegedly shot dead by accused Fahad Hussain after exchanging hot words with him in a snooker club. Meanwhile, truck driver Asif Iqbal was shot dead by dacoits when he did not stop his truck loaded with fertilisers on Painsra Road.

68 OUTLAWS HELD: Police have arrested 68 criminals, including six proclaimed offenders, here. Spokesman for the CPO Amir Waheed told that during various raids, 18 accused were arrested for keeping illicit arms. The police recovered 16 pistols, one rifle, one gun and cartridges from their possession, he told. He said that 16 notorious drug paddlers were also held during the raids and 7kg charas and 168 litres liquor was also recovered from them. He told that the police also raided gambling dens of the city and arrested 28 gamblers from the dens and recovered stake money from their possession.

UAF hostels: On the directives of the Punjab government to facilitate the district government, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad has made available its hostels keeping the quarantine measures in view. It was discussed in a meeting held to review coronavirus situation at VC Camp Office on Saturday. The moot was chaired by UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf while Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Hall Warden Dr Muhammad Yaseen and other officers concerned attended the meeting. Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that the university was available 24/7 to facilitate the district government over the sensitive issue. He said that to overcome the crisis, the university would ensure its full facilitation and all-out efforts when and where needed. He directed the officials and staff concerned to ensure all facilities.