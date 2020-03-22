Homeless to be housed in hotels to self-isolate

LONDON: Hundreds of homeless people in London are being housed in hotels to self-isolate and give them “vital protection” from the coronavirus, the city’s mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Saturday. Three hundred rooms have been made available in two hotels for the next 12 weeks, the mayor’s office said in a statement.

“The coronavirus outbreak affects everyone in London and we must do all we can to safeguard everyone’s health — not least those Londoners who face spending each night sleeping rough on the capital’s streets,” said Khan.

“Rough sleepers already face difficult and uncertain lives and I’m determined to do all I can to ensure they, along with all Londoners, are given the best protection possible.”