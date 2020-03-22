UAE Red Crescent says 2 aid workers killed in Yemen

DUBAI: Two aid workers have been killed in war-torn Yemen’s south after they were kidnapped by unknown armed men, the UAE branch of the Red Crescent said Friday. In a statement on Twitter, the Emirati Red Crescent said it “expresses its deep regret and condemnation of the loss of Ahmed Fouad al-Yousefi, Coordinator of ERC Operations in Aden, and his fellow Mohamed Tareq... in one of the world’s most vulnerable and complex humanitarian zones.”

The two were kidnapped in Aden and later found dead the statement said. Yemen’s principal conflict pits the Iran-backed Huthi rebels against forces loyal to the internationally recognised government, which has been supported since 2015 by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and its allies, including the UAE. But the south has been the scene of a separate conflict between government forces and separatists, backed by Abu Dhabi.