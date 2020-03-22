Sirajul Haq, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari agree to national consultation to fight coronavirus

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has made a phone call to PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday and discussed with him the matters related to making effective measures for preventing the spread of coronavirus. Sirajul Haq stressed the need for all political parties to come on one page regarding the strategy to deal with this global catastrophe. Collective strategy to prevent the pandemic is the need of the hour and a national duty, Sirajul Haq was quoted as saying by a JI spokesman.

Sirajul Haq said he would continue to invite government attention towards its responsibilities for taking effective measures against coronavirus spread.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed gratitude to the JI ameer for his party’s special cooperation with the government for preventing coronavirus, saying that JI had always taken such magnanimous decisions in the national interest.

He said coronavirus was a national problem which needed decisions regardless of the political and other affiliations. He expressed sorrow that federal government had not taken political parties into confidence regarding its strategy against coronavirus spread.

Both leaders agreed upon the immediate need for holding a wider national consultation against this catastrophe.

Earlier, Senator Sirajul Haq appealed to the nation to offer collective repentance and special prayers to seek the blessings of Almighty Allah to ward off this disaster from the nation.

Meanwhile, the JI naib ameer and president political committee, Liaqat Baloch and naib Ameer Dr Farid Paracha called on PML-N central leader Khwaja Saad Rafiq at his residence and congratulated him and his brother Khwaja Salman on their released from jail after16 months under NAB captivity.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Baloch said the PTI government had badly failed to provide relief to the masses, but on the other hand it had been victimising political opponents to divert public attention from its poor governance and incompetence in solving national problems. He said superior judiciary had been criticising the illegal actions and lack of sincerity and purpose in NAB functioning.

He said mutual contacts among the political leaderships at this crucial juncture were a good omen for the nation and promoting lasting democracy in the country. He stressed the need for greater consensus among all political, religious and civil organisations to steer the country out of the serious impending crises.

Later, both JI leaders also visited the residence of Lt Agha Muqaddas Shaheed of Pak Army who embraced martyrdom in the enemy fire on LoC. They offered condolence to the bereaved family and paid tributes to the sacrifice offered by Agha Muqaddas. Former MPA Chaudhry Shaukat was also present on the occasion.

The JI leaders also visited the residence of sernior journalist Iftikhar Ahmad to offer condolences on the death of his sister.