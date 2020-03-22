ZUEB reschedules SCC and HSSC annual exams

Ziauddin University Examination Board (ZUEB) on Friday issued new schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual examinations 2020.

The SSC Part I and II annual examination would take place from July 1 to July 15 while the HSSC exams would take place from July 20 to August 8, according to a press statement issued by the ZUEB chairman.

The examinations would be held in all regions of Sindh for schools and colleges affiliated with the board, adding that a detailed list of examination centre for each district had already been issued.

The ZUEB chairman had assured that all exams would be taking according to the last steering committee meeting’s decision.