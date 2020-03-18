I am perfectly alright and yet to undergo required tests: Hales

ISLAMABAD: Fears on Karachi Kings star batsman Alex Hales catching up COVID-19 during course of journey from Pakistan to England are only speculations as the player has yet to go through the required tests.

The swashbuckling opening batsman admitted that he had been experience temperature and cough and had preferred isolating himself after reaching his native country.

At the same time, he said his leaving Pakistan Super League (PSL) ahead of last stage of league matches was an effort to join his family back home before expected traveling embargo.

Hales made it clear he was perfectly alright when he reached back home in UK Saturday evening and experienced cough and temperature once he got up Sunday morning.

However he said he had yet to undergo through the testing procedure and asked all concerned not to spread rumors unnecessarily.The former English opener issued following statement from England.

“In the light of the speculation and rumour that is currently circulating within the cricket world and on social media, I felt I needed to give a full explanation of my situation.

Like many other overseas players, I reluctantly left the Pakistan Super League early because, with COVID-19 reaching global pandemic status, I felt it was more important to be with my family rather than face a period of lockdown thousands of miles from home.”

“I returned to the UK in the early hours of Saturday morning feeling perfectly fit and healthy and with absolutely no symptoms of the virus. However, I awoke early on Sunday morning having developed a fever and followed the government’s advice of self-isolation, a process I am obviously still following having developed a dry and persistent cough.”

At this stage, it has not been possible to be tested although I am hopeful that might be the case later today so that I can get absolute confirmation of my current health status.”