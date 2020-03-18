Scarcity of protective kits: Dentists halt treatment at hospitals

MULTAN: Dentists of public hospitals Tuesday suspended dental procedures of patients owing to alleged scarcity of coronavirus protective kits in hospitals. According to the dentists, they halted the dental treatment in the wake on a statement of the World Health Organization that dentists can be a soft target of coronavirus. They said protective kits were not available in dental hospitals. The Nishtar Institute of Dentistry closed all operations from Tuesday because of shortage of protective kits. A senior dentist at the NID said protective kits for the doctors were not available and the administration has decided to suspend all dental procedures till April 5. The dentists at NID said the only institute conducts 600-700 cases daily and patients come from south Punjab because of cheap treatment facilities in the public sector hospital. Reportedly, the relevant authorities have been repeatedly informed about the scarcity of the kits, but nothing was done.