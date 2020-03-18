Non-serious attitude may cause irreparable loss

Islamabad : The number of patients of disease caused by coronavirus (COVID-19) is continuously on the rise almost all across Pakistan yet a number of government authorities are not taking precautionary measures as seriously as these should have been taken to contain the spread of novel coronavirus 2019.

The federal and the provincial governments have already ordered to close all public and private schools, colleges and universities terming the closure applicable to students, teachers and other staff members but few universities including Allama Iqbal Open University and a number of schools and colleges including those operating under the ambit of Federal Directorate of Education (Cantonment/Garrison Directorate) have not exempted their staff from physical attendance.

The federal and the provincial health ministers have also asked the concerned authorities to close educational institutions completely as all activities including examinations and registrations have been suspended.

Similarly no strict measures have so far been taken to limit outdoor activities as almost all restaurants are operating as per routine in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi while no measures are being taken to decontaminate public places like bus stops, railway stations, buses, trains and public transport vehicles.

A number of health experts, government authorities and even Prime Minister Imran Khan have already expressed that in case the COVID-19 outbreak hits population severely in the country, it may not be possible for the authorities to control it easily but still lacunas are there giving room to coronavirus to spread.

Avoiding spread of COVID-19 needs strong vigilance and the health department is working hard on it as the teams of health departments have been monitoring all those who are at higher risk including persons reaching Rawalpindi from Iran after pilgrimage, said Executive District Officer (Health) Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He added the provincial health department has already been working for implementation of directives issued to avoid spread of coronavirus. The health department is working on creating awareness among public and the authorities have been requesting individuals to limit outdoor activities and avoid undue travelling, he said.

He added that unnecessary travelling must be avoided and all avoidable activities must be suspended. Educational institutions have been closed and their staff particularly teachers should also be asked to stay home as gathering may cause spread of the disease. Institutions may call limited administrative staff and that too if necessary to run important affairs, which cannot be suspended, said Dr. Sohail.

He said in case of spread of coronavirus, we may need closure of a number of departments but the health departments have to work hard and the healthcare providers would have to work more religiously.

Meanwhile, it is important to mention that at least three suspected patients of COVID-19 have been reported in town in last 24 hours.

Medical Superintendent at Benazir Bhutto Hospital Dr. Rafiq Ahmed informed ‘The News’ that three suspects are undergoing treatment at high dependency unit of BBH and their samples have been sent to National Institute of Health Islamabad for confirmation, The hospital has yet to receive final reports in the cases.