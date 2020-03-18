Mazari slams Chohan’s statement about special kids

LAHORE: Punjab information minister Fayyaz Chohan on Tuesday ignited a controversy yet again after he referred to children born with disabilities as “punishment from God” for their parents’ misdeeds.

The minister was speaking at a press conference on the coronavirus outbreak when he made the controversial statement.

“God hands out punishment to people in the form of paralysed, disabled children [...] which forces that person to repent,” he said. His remarks were condemned by Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.

Taking to Twitter, Mazari said that such a statement was “absolutely unforgivable and condemnable”.

“Special children are not an “azaab” [punishment] but are special human beings to be cared for and loved and allowed to develop their own potential. In fact, no child can ever be an “azaab”, and for anyone to make such a cruel, inhumane statement is absolutely unforgivable and condemnable,” she tweeted.