close
Wed Mar 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 18, 2020

Woods urges all to ‘be safe, smart’

Sports

AFP
March 18, 2020

LOS ANGELES, California: Golf superstar Tiger Woods tweeted a simple message Monday in his first public comments on the coronavirus pandemic put his Masters title defense on indefinite hold.

“There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now,” Woods said in a Twitter post. “We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community.”

Woods won his 15th major title at the Masters last April, ending an 11-year major drought after a marriage-ending scandal and career-threatening injuries. As the cancellations unfolded last week, Woods was already sidelined. He opted to skip the Players Championship — which was abruptly halted after one round because of coronavirus concerns — with a stiff back.

“I have to listen to my body and properly rest when needed,” Woods tweeted before the Players. “My back is simply just not ready ...” He had already opted out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Honda Classic and WGC Mexico.

Latest News

More From Sports