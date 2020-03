Woods urges all to ‘be safe, smart’

LOS ANGELES, California: Golf superstar Tiger Woods tweeted a simple message Monday in his first public comments on the coronavirus pandemic put his Masters title defense on indefinite hold.

“There are a lot more important things in life than a golf tournament right now,” Woods said in a Twitter post. “We need to be safe, smart and do what is best for ourselves, our loved ones and our community.”

Woods won his 15th major title at the Masters last April, ending an 11-year major drought after a marriage-ending scandal and career-threatening injuries. As the cancellations unfolded last week, Woods was already sidelined. He opted to skip the Players Championship — which was abruptly halted after one round because of coronavirus concerns — with a stiff back.

“I have to listen to my body and properly rest when needed,” Woods tweeted before the Players. “My back is simply just not ready ...” He had already opted out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Honda Classic and WGC Mexico.