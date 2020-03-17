Naval chief calls for constant review of operational plans

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi has said that challenges of grey hybrid warfare necessitate utmost vigilance and constant review of operational plans through extensive war gaming and exercises.

He was addressing the debrief session of Pakistan Navy’s Major Maritime Exercise SEASPARK-2020 held at Karachi. The exercise was conducted in North Arabian Sea to validate operational plans of Pakistan Navy involving naval assets, platforms, Special Forces and Pak Marines Detachments.

Besides, elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pakistan Army and Pakistan Air Force also participated in the exercise. During the debrief session, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented overview of the exercise. Subsequently, conduct of the exercise was discussed threadbare to draw pertinent lessons.

Towards the end, recommendations were presented to refurbish war plans and strategies. The Admiral expressed utmost satisfaction over operational readiness of Pakistan Navy to withstand multiple challenges and appreciated the professionalism displayed during the exercise.

Chief of the Naval Staff asserted that Pakistan Navy was fully prepared to give a befitting response and thwart any aggression posed by our adversary. He reiterated the resolve that Pakistan Navy stands fully prepared to ensure seaward defence and safeguard national maritime interest at all costs.