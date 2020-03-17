Sukkur Express, freight train collide near Hyderabad

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Express and a freight train collided at Allah Dino Sand Railway Station, injuring the driver and assistant driver of Sukkur Express on Monday.

The Karachi-bound Sukkur Express collided with a freight train parked at the loop line at the Allah Dino Sand Railways Station near Maso Bhurghari, derailing the freight train. The driver of Sukkur Express, Allah Rakhio, and assistant driver, Saqib Shah, were injured in the accident and shifted to a Hyderabad hospital. The accident alarmed the passengers. The railways authorities suspended the staff of Masoo Bhurghri Station, including station master, over alleged negligence. The station master reportedly did not convey the message to the signal operator to stop the Sukkur Express out of the station, as the freight train was standing at the loop line.