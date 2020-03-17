Headmistress suspended

FAISALABAD: A girls high school headmistress was suspended on the charge of opening school in violation of the government instructions. A spokesman for the Education Department said on Monday that the government had issued instructions for closure of educational institutions from March 14 to April 5 due to coronavirus. On a complaint, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali suspended Headmistress Rukhsana Ismail (BPS-19) of Govt Girls High School, H-Block, Gulistan Colony, and sent the case to the Secretary Schools Education Punjab Lahore for further departmental action against the headmistress under the PEEDA Act 2006.