Headmistress suspended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A girls high school headmistress was suspended on the charge of opening school in violation of the government instructions. A spokesman for the Education Department said on Monday that the government had issued instructions for closure of educational institutions from March 14 to April 5 due to coronavirus. On a complaint, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali suspended Headmistress Rukhsana Ismail (BPS-19) of Govt Girls High School, H-Block, Gulistan Colony, and sent the case to the Secretary Schools Education Punjab Lahore for further departmental action against the headmistress under the PEEDA Act 2006.
FAISALABAD: A girls high school headmistress was suspended on the charge of opening school in violation of the government instructions. A spokesman for the Education Department said on Monday that the government had issued instructions for closure of educational institutions from March 14 to April 5 due to coronavirus. On a complaint, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali suspended Headmistress Rukhsana Ismail (BPS-19) of Govt Girls High School, H-Block, Gulistan Colony, and sent the case to the Secretary Schools Education Punjab Lahore for further departmental action against the headmistress under the PEEDA Act 2006.