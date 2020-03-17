35,977-litre adulterated milk disposed of, seven food points sealed

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Irfan Memon on Monday said milk adulteration has decreased after action against the mafia on a daily basis.

Following the directions of the prime minister and chief minister, PFA continued operation across Punjab to control milk adulteration and to make Punjab adulteration-free province, he said and added that PFA teams had inspected 973,763-litre milk carried on 1,294 milk-supply vehicles while only four per cent (35,977-litre) milk of the total milk was found adulterated which was disposed of on the spot. He said teams discarded 12,000-litre impure milk in Lahore, 5,000 in Faisalabad, 4,000 in Sargodha and in other districts. PFA teams examined 130 vehicles in Lahore, Faisalabad (188), Gujranwala (137), Attock (6), Bahawalpur (13), Bahawalnagar(15), Bhakkar(25), Chakwal(9), Chiniot (34), DG Khan (54), Hafizabad (3), Jhang (84), Jhelum (19), Kasur (83), Khanewal (17), Khushab (19), Sheikhupura (133), Sialkot (118) and Multan (17). Similarly, in Lodhran (16), Mandi Bahauddin (8), Mianwali (9), Muzaffargarh (9), Nankana Sahib (22), Narowal (21), Okara (4), Rahimyar Khan (7), Rajanpur (12), Sargodha (35), Toba Tek Singh (33) and Vehari (16) milk carrier vehicles were checked.

PFA director general said that milk was disposed of on a low level of LR, the addition of urea and adulteration of water, adding that it was a serious crime to mix water and toxic chemical in milk to increase the milk quantity He said 4 per cent milk was found impure.

PFA has sealed seven food points and imposed hefty fines on dozens of eateries over violations in Punjab. PFA South team shut down Rao Arif Foods (Nimko unit) for selling substandard eatables and not taking measures to control pests. In another raid, PFA team sealed Tanveer Juice due to not comply of authority instructions and worst condition of hygiene and failure to meet food standards.

A dairy safety team of PFA Rawalpindi sealed Jhulay Laal Milk Shop for preparing tainted milk and selling it. In another raid, Farman Warehouse was sealed over failure to meet the previous instructions, poor results of sampling test and unavailability of record. In Chakwal, food safety teams sealed Naveed Hotel over poor arrangements of cleanliness, poor storage and abundance of insects. Meanwhile, the food regulatory body has closed down two Khoya units in Sargodha. PFA sealed Shanawar and Nasar Khoya units for using substandard ingredients, the presence of lizards, an abundance of insects and non-compliance of instruction.