Food security plan promised

Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has said a comprehensive food security plan will be formulated to avoid food shortages in the coming weeks and months.

In tweets in the backdrop of the decisions taken by the National Security Committee meeting to deal with coronavirus, Dr Mirza said the ministry of food security and research will lead this effort. He said the steps taken by the National Security Committee were necessary to protect Pakistan from the coronavirus. "We all have a role to play to fight this disease," he said.