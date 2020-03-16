close
Mon Mar 16, 2020
March 16, 2020

Kasur journalists condemn Mir Shakil’s detention

National

KASUR: Journalists and members of civil society condemned strongly the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman at Kasur on Sunday.

Journalists, lawyers, traders, students and people from various walks of life took out a protest rally from Chandni Chowk upto Railway Station and raised slogans in favour of Mir Shakil and against the government.

They urged the relevant authorities to release Mir Shakil unconditionally forthwith.

