FCS chairman has reached compromise with Nabil Gabol, court told

The case registered against Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nabil Gabol and three others for allegedly attacking and trespassing on the residence of the Fishermen’s Cooperative Society’s (FCS) chairman is likely to be quashed after the complainant appeared in the court and submitted that he had reached a compromise with the suspects.

Police had registered a case against Gabol, his friend Feroz Ali Gaba and two others earlier this month on the complaint of a watchman posted at the bungalow of FCS Chairman Hafiz Abdul Barr.

The complainant in his statement stated that Gabol and his companions reached the bungalow located in Defence Housing Authority Phase II in the absence of Barr, snatched a repeater gun from him, fired two shots and extended death threats. A CCTV video of the incident was also shared on television and social media.

The South additional district and sessions judge X on Saturday confirmed the pre-arrest bail granted to the suspects by a South district and sessions judge against sureties of Rs100,000 each and also heard the statement of the complainant in which he corroborated the police’s submission that the parties had reached an agreement and did not want to pursue the case further.

On the previous hearing, Gabol had denied the allegations against him. He claimed that he had gone to the FCS chairman’s residence to discuss issues of the residents of the society. “My vehicle could not stop and it hit the gate. The guard was asleep. I picked up his gun, so that he does not fire in confusion. I was emptying the chamber when the fire went off accidentally.”

On Saturday, he said that following the intervention of the PPP leadership, the matter was resolved but he did not explain why the issue happened. Let bygone be bygone, he remarked.

Meanwhile, Gabol’s friend Gaba, who is a fisheries trader, said he was falsely implicated in the case as he was not present with Gabol that day. He alleged that the FCS chairman had named him because he wanted to extort money from him.

The FIR (No.181/2020) was registered under sections 324 (attempt to commit qatl-i-amd), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Defence police station.