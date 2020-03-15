PPP founding member Mubashir Hasan passes away in Lahore

Ag APP

LAHORE: Senior leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Dr Mubashir Hasan passed away on Saturday, Geo News reported. The late leader was the general secretary of the PPP’s Shaheed Bhutto group.

Former prime minister Zulfikar Bhutto was said to have founded the PPP at Mubashir Hasan’s house back in 1967. Hasan was installed as finance minister when Bhutto came to power after winning the 1973 general elections.

Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his deep sense of grief over Hasan’s demise, calling him a “senior PPP member and team member of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto”. In a statement issued on Saturday, Bilawal said his death was a “great intellectual loss for the nation as he was a prominent voice of left wing of the society”. Paying tribute to Hassan, the PPP chairman said the services of the late politician for democracy would be remembered forever.