Sat Mar 14, 2020
Our Correspondent
March 14, 2020

Three murder accused arrested

LAHORE: Investigation Wing of the Lahore police arrested three accused in separate murder cases. Waseem Butt alias Guddu of Rawalpindi had allegedly killed his wife Rabia for honour. Waseem brought his wife to Lahore and killed her. She was mother of three children. Separately, Haseeb Khan along with Shahbaz Gujjar allegedly killed Zufashan (24), a social health worker, for refusing Haseeb's marriage proposal.

